(KTXL) — In reaction to the coming closure of the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless, the City of Stockton issued a local emergency on Monday for the nearly 250 unhoused people that will be displaced.

The city stated in a news release that the need for local emergency declaration is “due to the potential public health and safety emergency, which includes the risk of severe injury, suffering, and extreme peril of life and safety that could result should the hundreds of unsheltered individuals currently served by the Shelter be displaced within the Stockton community.”

Although the shelter is not planned to close until Aug. 15, this preemptive emergency declaration allows the city to collect the resources and personnel needed to handle the massive number of unhoused people on the streets of Stockton.

“Stockton Shelter for the Homeless leadership has indicated that, with financial assistance from the City, they will remain open past their announced closing date to support and assist with an orderly transition, which the City appreciates,” the news release stated.