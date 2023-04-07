(KTXL) — A roadway construction worker was killed in a vehicle collision along State Route 4 in Stockton on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Station.

A 21-year-old Stockton woman driving a 2017 Honda Accord was headed westbound on State Route 4 when she drove into a construction zone in the far two right lanes.

The construction zone was positioned so that it blocked access to northbound and southbound Interstate 5 as crews were cutting concrete in the number three and four lanes.

Soon after entering the construction zone at around 65 miles-per-hour the woman struck a construction worker, a 34-year-old man from Lone Pine, leaving them with critical injuries. The worker later died of those injuries.

The woman abandoned her vehicle and fled on foot. She was later located at her residence, where she was arrested and is facing charges of manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.