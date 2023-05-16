(KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, just before midnight on Monday, officers responded to reports of gunshots and a person shot on E. Church Street.

Video Above: Jury approves death penalty consideration in 2017 Sacramento quadruple murder

Police said the “victim vehicle” had left the area and that when officers found it, the driver, a 56-year-old male, appeared to have been shot and was unresponsive.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, another adult man, who had not been shot, police said.

According to police, the driver died at the scene.