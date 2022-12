STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled.

Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown Drive where the suspect stopped his car and fired at the victim multiple times.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.