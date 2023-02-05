(KTXL) — One man died and three other men were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that they received reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene they saw cars driving away from the scene.

According to police, officers followed one of the cars to a local hospital and found that there was a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the car.

Police said that the man died from his injuries.

According to police, more officers were able to find three other men at the scene who were all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said that the three men were taken to a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, homicide detectives are investigating the homicide.