(KTXL) — On Friday, Edison High School’s Assistant Principal Christina Fugazi was placed on administrative leave, according to the Stockton Unified School District.

This development comes nearly three months after Edison’s principal Chris Anderson was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 27.

As this is a personnel matter, the district declined to make a comment as to why these measures were taken.

Fugazi served as the District 5 representative on the Stockton City Council from January 2015 to December 2022.