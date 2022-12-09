The aftermath of an explosion at an apartment complex on Inglewood Avenue. (Photo by Stockton Police)

(KTXL) — An explosion at an apartment complex sent two people to the hospital, Stockton Police said.

The apartment complex is on Inglewood Avenue, near Quincy Street, according to police.

Police did not say if the two people were injured by the explosion or in the aftermath. What caused the explosion is not yet known, police said.

A photo of the apartment complex shows debris scattered all over what appears to be the back of the building.

The aftermath of an explosion at an apartment complex on Inglewood Avenue. (Photo by Stockton Police)

According to PG&E, power in the area will be shut off for a few hours.

Officers are investigating the incident.