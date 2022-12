(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans.

A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton.

Traffic reports show that at least one lane is closed after exit 257A and that it should be reopened by 11:27 a.m.