STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday along southbound I-5 near Stockton, according to CHP.

The collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. near the Eight Mile Road offramp, when the woman attempted to change lanes and made contact with the front passenger side of another vehicle, according to CHP.

CHP said the woman then “aggressively” turned the car to the right and traveled off of the roadway onto an embankment where the car began to roll over several times.

The woman died of her injuries at the scene, according to CHP, and her passenger was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The other involved vehicle pulled over onto the right-hand shoulder and waited for first responders and law enforcement to arrive on scene, according to CHP.

CHP said that DUI is not suspected in the crash.