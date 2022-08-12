STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal shooting occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane in Stockton on Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that at 9:49 p.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot and was lying in a parking lot.

First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

This incident is under investigation, according to police and there is currently no information on the motive or the suspect.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.