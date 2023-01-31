(KTXL) — A fire at a Stockton residence that resulted in the death of one person and injury to two others, including a child, was “intentionally set,” the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said they were called to help with crowd control at a triplex fire on Bancroft Way around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, fire personnel located Leola Johnson, 63, deceased inside one of the triplex’s units and a 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns.

Police said Stockton Fire Arson Investigators “believe the fire appeared to be intentionally set” and that the fire is part of a homicide investigation.