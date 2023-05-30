(KXTL) — On the night of Memorial Day, Stockton Police reported two shootings that left five people injured.

According to Stockton PD, an unknown person shot three people during an argument shortly after 11:15 p.m. on the 2100 Block of Chapman Oak Drive.

The victims were taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated, which were deemed non-life threatening by officials.

Around 2:45 a.m. on the 300 Block of West Third Street, officers were asked to report to the area in response to another shooting.

Police reports state that officers located the two victims, both men in their mid-20s, suffering from gunshot wounds before they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

In both instances, there is no information available on the suspects.