(FOX40.COM) — Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, who was embroiled in controversy during his time in office, is looking to return to city hall.

The former embattled mayor confirmed to FOX40 that he will be running for the District 2 seat of the Stockton City Council.

The District 2 seat is currently held by Dan Wright, whose second term will end next year.

Silva served as Stockton’s mayor from 2013 to 2017 and ran for re-election, but lost to Michael Tubbs in the November 2016 race for mayor. Throuhgout his term, Silva had multiple legal issues.

A stolen gun used in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in 2015 was later discovered to be registered to Silva. The former mayor told FOX40 the gun was stolen from his home and claimed he reported it stolen as soon as he realized it was gone.

In 2016, Silva faced misdemeanors related to accusations of a illegally recorded game of strip poker played among teenage camp counselors at his Stockton kids camp in Amador County.

Silva also was accused of contributing to the delinquency of minors of providing alcohol to them.

He later reached a plea deal, pleading no contest to furnishing alcohol to someone who is underage and sentenced to a year of probation and 40 hours of community service. Other charges were dropped.

Silva faced felony charges in 2018, being accused of misappropriation of public funds, embezzlement and money laundering from the Stockton Boys and Girls Club.

In October 2019, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a felony count of conflict of interest. He was also ordered to serve three years of probation and was banned for life from owning guns or ammunition.

Silva filed a multi-million dollar claim in August 2021 against the Stockton Unifed School District after a trustee allegedly called him a “child molester and pedophile” at a board meeting.

The former mayor was seeking $3 million in damages over comments he says were “disparaging defamatory.”