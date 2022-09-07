STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday morning a former Stockton Police Officer and current Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is suspected in a double homicide, according to Dublin Police.

Law enforcement said that Deputy Devin Williams led police on a 12-hour manhunt on Wednesday that ended with Williams calling law enforcement to turn himself in.

Williams was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers in Coalinga, California, according to law enforcement, after his cellphone’s location was pinged by police.

According to Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Dublin Police Department Williams knew the victims, a husband and wife.

Williams was hired by the Stockton Police Department on Jan. 6, 2020 as a Police Officer Recruit and served in Stockton until Jan. 19, 2021, according to the police department.

The Stockton Police Department would not share the nature of Williams’s departure from the police department.