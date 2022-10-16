STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Four adults and one minor were arrested on Saturday night by Stockton Police Officers after dodging a traffic stop which then caused a short pursuit leading the suspects to hit a patrol vehicle.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers arrived at the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane after receiving reports of a sideshow. When officers arrived on the scene they “attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit.”

The driver of the vehicle then hit a patrol car and the center median when trying to escape.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the front passenger of the vehicle then tried to flee the scene on foot. Officers used a taser to take the suspect into custody.

Officers then arrested the driver Carlos Juarez, 19, for “evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest, and child endangerment.” They also arrested Joshua Chavarin, 20, for “resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest.”

Police then arrested the other passengers Briyid Arriaga, 19, Diego Pineda, 20, and a 16- year-old boy for “aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.”