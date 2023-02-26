(KTXL) — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing people near banks in Stockton on Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

According to police, around 11:30 a.m., a woman exited a bank in the 1400 block of East Hammer Lane and got into a vehicle. In the vehicle, a male suspect broke her passenger window and took her purse.

— Video Above: Blizzard warning issued in parts of the Sierra Nevada

Police said that 10 minutes later around 11:40 a.m., a man was delivering cash to ATMs at a bank near the 1500 block of St Marks Plaza. The man put a bag with cash on the ground and a male suspect grabbed the bag and fled in a silver SUV.

According to police, almost 10 minutes later around 11:47 a.m., a man who was working at the bank in the 5500 block of N Pershing Avenue, left and walked to his car. A man then approached the victim’s car and stole his satchel. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark silver Cadillac SUV.

Police said they believe that this robbery had been related to the other two robberies.

According to police, officers were able to track the location of some of the stolen property and saw it was leaving Stockton.

Police said that the suspect’s vehicle was found in a Vacaville neighborhood and was towed away. The suspects were then found in a parking lot.

Police then arrested and identified the suspects as Irvin Adrian Servin, Jose Armando Servin, Juan Antonio Ramirez and Isai Duran.