(KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will perform in Stockton later this year.

The comedian, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will perform at the Stockton Arena on Nov. 16 as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.”

Other California cities Iglesias will perform at later this year include Fresno, Bakersfield, Oakland, San Jose and Ontario.

Before Iglesias comes through California in November, the comedian will perform in Modesto at the Gallo Center for the Arts on June 4. He’ll also perform at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville (July 7) and at the Santa Barbara Bowl (July 8) in July.

The comedian is known for his comedy specials with his two most recent being “One Show Fits All,” and “Stadium Fluffy,” both of which were released on Netflix. His “Stadium Fluffy” show was taped in front of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and became the first comedian to perform and sell out the largest MLB stadium in the country.

Tickets for the Stockton show will go on sale online and at the Stockton Arena box office on May 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $48.50.

Presale begins May 23 at 10 a.m. and concludes May 24 at 10 p.m.