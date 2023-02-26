(KTXL) — A George Lincoln Mosher Elementary School teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly being intoxicated and possessing an open container, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said around 12:28 p.m. they arrested 52-year-old Stacy Michelle Johnson for allegedly being intoxicated on school grounds.

— Video Above: Blizzard warning issued in parts of the Sierra Nevada

The Lodi Unified School District confirmed that a staff member was removed from George Lincoln Mosher Elementary School due to a “safety concern.”

The Lodi Unified School District said they are cooperating with the Stockton Police Department on the investigation.