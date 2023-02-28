(KTXL) — George Lopez is performing in Stockton this summer.

The three-time Grammy-nominated comedian will stop at the Bob Hope Theatre on Aug. 25 for his “OMG HI! Comedy Tour.” The Stockton date was announced Tuesday and is one of two California shows Lopez will have for the rest of the year, according to his website.

•Video Above: New Capybara at the Sacramento Zoo

The comedian, known for his syndicated sitcom “George Lopez,” is scheduled to perform at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on May 12. Throughout the rest of 2023, Lopez is performing in cities such as Phoenix, Tampa, Chicago and San Antonio.

The comedian previously performed in the Sacramento region at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland on Jan. 21.

The Wheatland show was also part of Lopez’s “OMG HI! Comedy Tour.”

Tickets for the Stockton show will go on sale online or at the Stockton Arena box office on March 3 at 10 a.m.