(FOX40.COM) — Stockton residents will have an opportunity to catch innovative dunks, tricks, and skills on display when the Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Stockton Arena.

“Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan FUN. See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, and DUNK their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals,” read a press release for the event.

“See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals ON THE COURT and bring the HYPE TO THE CROWD. YOU might even find yourself mid-court as part of the ALL-NEW, FAN-FILLED Halftime Skills Showcase!” the release continued.

Since 1926, the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters have brought their show to over 124 countries and territories across six continents. The group has won two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and became Emmy-nominated for their weekly show on NBC, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward.”

The team was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

“If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk, or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters,” the statement said.

The release concluded with a reminder to fans, “You’ll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and BIG LAUGHS with NEW unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game, and in-game fan engagement.”

The event will be held on Feb. 22, 2024, but tickets will go on sale on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Those interested can purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster or at the Stockton Arena box office.