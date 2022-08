STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Unified School District said two students from Chavez High School were stabbed at a park Wednesday evening.

According to the district, the stabbing happened at Unity Park around 5 p.m. Both students are expected to be OK as their injuries are superficial.

There is no information on who attacked them or what led up to the attack. T he district said they were informed of the stabbing by the Department of Public Safety.