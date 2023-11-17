(FOX40.COM) — Celebrity blogger, media personality and Stockton native Jason Lee announced his candidacy for Stockton City Council.

Lee made his announcement on Instagram, saying he has an “affection” for his hometown. His campaign for Stockton City Council is something Lee was planning for months.

•Video Above: (May 2022: Tiffany Haddish, Jason Lee visit Stockton school where student was killed)

“Over the past few years I’ve enjoyed reconnecting with my community, creating, and living among friends and family that I grew up with,” Lee’s post reads. “I recently made Stockton my permanent place of living and realize that if i’m going to live here I may as well work to create real change.”

Lee is running for the District 6 seat, which consists of South Stockton, according to the city map.

The District 6 seat is currently held by Vice Mayor Kimberly Warmsley, who has served on the city council since January 2021 and appointed vice mayor on April 18, 2023.

Councilmember terms are for four years with an annual salary of $26,694, according to the city.

“I look forward to returning to my roots as a community organizer, activist, and someone who cares about the future of the my city,” Lee said.

Lee is an alum of Stagg High School and the founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity gossip blog. The Hollywood Unlocked YouTube channel has a following with around half a million subscribers.

In May 2022, Lee and actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish surprised students at an assembly at Stagg High. The duo’s surprise visit came as student were grieving the loss of Alycia Reynaga, who was killed in a random attack on campus.