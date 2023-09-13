(FOX40.COM) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Stockton that left two men dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The men have been identified as a 30-year-old man and 60-year-old man. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

Although there is no suspect information at this the sheriff’s office said there is no outstanding threat to the community.

At 2:19 a.m., the sheriff’s office shared that there would be a heavy law enforcement presene in the 600 block of N. Oro Avenue due to the investigation.

The public are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.