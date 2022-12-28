STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas over, it’s time to dispose of the natural trees, and the City of Stockton is advising residents on the proper and free ways to do it.

According to the City of Stockton, natural Christmas trees will be collected for three weeks, starting on Dec. 26 and ending on Jan. 13.

These are the requirements for Stockton residents, according to city officials:

Place real and flocked trees at the curb on your normal collection days

Remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and stands from your tree

If the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half for removal

Flocked (decorated with fake snow) or fireproofed trees may be placed curbside, but those will not be recycled and must be placed in the trash cart, according to the city’s website.

Collection services could be delayed by one day during the week of New Year’s Day.

Garbage and recycling collection remain unaffected by the New Year and services will be provided on the normally scheduled day.

As for options after Jan. 13, city officials said real trees need to be cut into smaller pieces and placed in your organics cart and flocked and “fake” trees need to be cut into smaller pieces and placed in the garbage cart.

For Christmas trees left curbside after Jan. 13, they will be removed and the customer will be charged an authorized rate for removal.

How are the trees removed?

According to city officials, Christmas trees are collected with a rear-loading truck. These types of trucks are different than the ones that normally collect from the garage, organics, and recycled carts.

Tree collection may occur before or after the wheeled carts are emptied on your service day.