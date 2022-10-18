STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour to Stockton.

The rock band will be joined by Toto as special guests at the Stockton Arena on April 23, 2023. The Stockton tour stop is one of many shows Journey added.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are also making tour stops in California cities Bakersfield (April 22), Fresno (April 23) and Thousand Oaks (April 25).

Journey is known for their global hits such as “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Anyway, You Want It,” Faithfully,” and “Lights.”

Toto also has multiple hits including “Rosanna,” “Africa,” and “Hold the Line.”

Journey previously brought their Celebration Freedom Tour to Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on April 1.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21 and can be bought at the Stockton Arena box office or online.