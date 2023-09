(FOX40.COM) — A juvenile was shot Wednesday morning after shots were fired toward a residence in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the victim was at home on Perry Avenue around 5:50 a.m. when an unknown suspect or suspects fired at the home.

The girl was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Other victims in the home were not injured.