(FOX40.COM) — Those Delta College students wanting to learn more about the transfer program or a career after college should consider attending their annual College Night on Sept. 6.

Around 40 representatives from universities across the state still be providing information on the transition from a two-year community college to a four-year university.

“College Night gives students a chance to gain insight into the many options available to them,” said Chris Frymire, manager of the Delta Connect Center.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and be spread across the Stockton campus.

Some scheduled events include:

•A presentation about Delta College from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

•A financial aid overview in the Atherton Auditorium from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

•Meeting four-year university representatives from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Danner Hall

“We’ll also take the opportunity to remind them that Delta College itself is an excellent and affordable option, with dozens of career education programs and transfer pathways to choose from, and free tuition for first-time, full-time college students,” Frymire said.