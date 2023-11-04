(FOX40.COM) — A Lego fan convention is coming to Stockton this February.

The Brick Convention, which is not affiliated with the Lego Group, will be held at the San Joaquin Fairgrounds in four three-hour sessions across Saturday, Feb. 3 and Sunday, Feb. 4.

According to the event website, the event will feature large Lego models of landscapes and familiar characters, mosaic pieces made from Legos, unique Lego pieces for sale and Lego play areas.

Organizers describe the convention as an “entertainment-packed family event for children of all ages and builders of all skills and interests.”

Those interested can check out photos from previous events held earlier this year like one in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tickets for the event cost $15 and can be purchased on the event website.