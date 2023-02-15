(KTXL) — A Stockton high school was temporarily placed on lockdown on Wednesday as police investigated a report of a possible shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department.

– Video above: Yolo County SWAT Team shooting

Around 12:15 p.m., officers and Stockton fire crews responded to St. Mary’s High School after receiving the report, police said.

Officers met with school administrators and the campus was placed on lockdown.

Following a full search of the campus by officers and school staff, nothing of concern was located, all students were determined to be safe and the lockdown was lifted, police said.