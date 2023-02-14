(KTXL) — Robert Somerville, the man who shot and killed Stockton Fire Department Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna in early 2022 was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury.

Somerville shot Fortuna on Jan. 31, 2022, as the fire captain was trying to access a building in the area of Aurora and Washington streets in order to keep a fire from spreading further.

A dumpster fire was reported in the area at around 4:45 a.m. and firefighters saw flames starting to impact a nearby structure.

“Stockton Fire Department Captain Fortuna’s death was an unfathomable tragedy,” the district attorney’s office wrote in a news release. “He was murdered because the defendant made the choice to shoot without cause, legal justification, or concern for human life.”

Fortuna was 47 years old and left behind a wife and two adult children. He was a 21-year veteran of the fire department.

On the one-year anniversary of Fortuna’s death, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln and Stockton Firefighters Local 456 remembered Fortuna on social media.

“On January 31st, 2022, our beloved friend was taken from us,” Stockton Fire tweeted. “There has not been a day that has gone by that we don’t miss you dearly. We love you, Max.”

Somerville will return to court at 10 a.m. on April 10 for sentencing before the Honorable Judge Charlotte J. Orcutt.