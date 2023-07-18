(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department are investigating the death of a man after he was fatally shot Tuesday morning.

At 7 a.m., police said officers responded to the 400 block of South El Dorado Street following a report of a person shot in the area.

When officers arrived, they located the man who been shot and he was later pronounced dead by paramedics, police said.

Police said there is no known motive or any information about a suspect.

For anyone who has information on the case, police encourages to call the department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the investigation division at 209-937-8323.

According to police, tips can be submitted anonymously to crime stoppers by calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.