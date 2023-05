(KTXL) — One person is dead after a shooting in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot near Fremont St. and Commerce St. around 2 a.m.

Police said officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot and that medic transported him to a hospital where he later died.

According to the Stockton Police Department, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.