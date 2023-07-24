(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday night that left one man dead, according to police.

At around 10 p.m., reports came in of a shooting near Sierra Nevada Street and Oak Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted by officers before AMR members took over the patient and brought him to a local hospital.

The man later died of his injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Homicide detectives are now working the investigation. No suspect information or possible motive has been shared at this time.