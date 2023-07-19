(KTXL) — A man died on Tuesday night in Stockton after being hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bike, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 10:14 p.m., officers arrived near the area of Pacific and Yokuts avenues for reports of a collision between a vehicle and cyclist.

A man, in his 60s, was found laying in the street and was unresponsive. When paramedics arrived on scene the man was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the collision fled the scene. At this time a description of the suspect vehicle or the driver has yet to be released.