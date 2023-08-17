(FOX40.COM) — A man was found dead on Wednesday after reports came into police about a train hitting a man near Alpine Avenue in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At around 8 p.m. officers responded to a stretch of railroad tracks near the Calaveras River, about one mile north of Alpine Avenue, near West Lane.

Officers located an adult male that was pronounced dead at the scene.

Railroad investigators will now take over the investigation.

Traffic on Alpine Avenue at the tracks was closed for some time, but has since been reopened.