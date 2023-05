(KTXL) — A man was killed on Thursday night in Stockton after being struck by a train in the Valley Oak District, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The 46-year-old man was in the area of Bianchi Road at around 7:17 p.m. when he was struck by the Union Pacific Railroad train.

Police say the man is believed to be a transient person.