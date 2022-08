STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after being found shot in his car Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a call at 6:41 a.m. about a shooting on East Hammer Lane.

First responders found the man shot in his car where medics declared him dead.

Stockton homicide detectives are investigating but the police department said there is no known motive or releasable suspect information at this time.