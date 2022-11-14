STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

The police department said officers responded to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near March Lane and Pershing Avenue around 6 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, the pedestrian was an adult man who was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Stockton Police Department said their traffic team is investigating the incident.