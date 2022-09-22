STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) — A man died in Stockton early Wednesday morning after being shot, the Stockton Police Department said.

The department said officers were called to Manchester Avenue around 4:30 a.m. where they found a 52-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said first responders “attempted life-saving measures” but that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Stockton Police Department, homicide detectives are investigating but said there was no known motive or releasable information on the suspect.