(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office.

Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had been shot.

The scene showed signs that a shooting had occurred in the area, according to officers.

The man was taken to the San Joaquin General Hospital where he later died of his injuries. The male suspect had fled on foot before officers arrived.

Officers believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the greater community.