STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning the Stockton Police Department said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Sikh Temple Street for reports of a shooting.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene at 12:44 a.m. they found one man, who appeared to have been shot, inside of a vehicle. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, according to police, and no motive or suspect for the shooting have been established.

The Stockton Police Department said that the shooting has no connection to the Sikh Temple and the victim was not Sikh.