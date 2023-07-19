(KTXL) — A man was arrested in San Joaquin County after he pointed a sword, a machete and a suspected pellet gun at passersby on Wednesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 a.m., deputies were alerted to Nord Road in Stockton after reports came in of a man wearing shorts, no shirt, suspenders, carrying a machete and pointing what was thought to be an AR-15 at people.

For several hours deputies, officers with the California Highway Patrol and Stockton Police Department conducted a manhunt which eventually went cold.

At 5:15 a.m., new reports came in that a man using a baseball bat to hit a vehicle. More calls came in that a man was seen at Glenwood School with a sword.

Law enforcement finally located the suspect at his home and booked him into the San Joaquin County Jail. One of the previous callers positively identified the suspect for law enforcement.

The man is facing the following charges:

-11364(A)Possession of a Controlled Substance

-1203.2(A)Probation Violation

-417(A)(1) Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm

-422(A) Threaten Crime with Intent to Terrorize

-594(B)(1) Vandalism

-626.10(B) Possession of Weapon on Campus (Not Firearm)

-647(F) Disorderly Conduct