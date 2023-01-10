(KTXL) — A man was shot and killed by police officers in Stockton on Tuesday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that officers were called to the 3300 block of West Hammer Lane by a person reporting a man was threatening them with a handgun around 4:17 a.m.

The suspect then called officers soon after, stating that he was armed with a firearm.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the man and confirmed that he was in possession of a firearm.

At one point, the man pointed the handgun at an “uninvolved citizen” and five officers fired their weapons, police said.

Life-saving measures were performed by law enforcement, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

“The Stockton Police Department has initiated a Multi-Agency Critical Incident Investigation with investigators from the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the police department wrote in a news release.