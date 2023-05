(KTXL) — A 40-year-old man died on Saturday following a shooting is Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At around 4:24 p.m., officers responded to the S Aurora Street and E Scotts Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When arriving on-scene, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. When medical personnel arrived they pronounced the man dead.

The investigation is ongoing and will be carried by homicide detectives.