STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — At 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, Stockton Police Officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Cherbourg Way and Courtney Way, but the suspect failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated by police, but the suspect’s vehicle was quickly disabled.

The driver, 22-year-old John Ruiz, then used his vehicle to strike police vehicles before being taken into custody.

None of the officers or Ruiz were injured during the incident.

Ruiz is facing charges of evading and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.