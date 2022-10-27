STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said.

The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched the motorcyclist after noticing he may have had a gun on him.

According to the SPOA, the motorcyclist “immediately resisted.” A fight ensued, and police said the motorcyclist tried to pull out one of the guns. As the officer and the motorcyclist were on the ground, a man ran over to them and began to help.

The resident reportedly helped the officer regain control of the motorcyclist’s hands and helped with the arrest. The driver then returned to his car and left the scene without giving his identity.

The motorcyclist was arrested, and he allegedly had two loaded guns on him, one of which was reported stolen. According to the SPOA, he was also a documented gang member and had a previous felony conviction.

He was booked into the county jail.

The SPOA said they would like the person who helped the officer to contact them so they can formally thank him.