(KTXL) — At least 25 people had their mail stolen in Stockton on Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 9 a.m. two people walked into a complex in the 3500 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive and broke into multiple mailboxes.

Security cameras were able to capture both people along with the vehicle they left in after the theft.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call detective Wells at 209-937-8573.