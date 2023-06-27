(KTXL) — A Ford Mustang caught on fire after the driver allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the male driver was an alleged sideshow participant and was “peeling out” in front of deputies.

•Video Above: Stockton Police impound 15 vehicles in sideshow crackdown

According to authorities, the driver took off on Lower Sacramento Road in north Stockton and he eventually lost control in an area with dry brush.

The CHP said the Mustang became fully engulfed in flames after the engine caught the brush on fire.

Photos released from CHP show a brush fire at night time, but the car is not visible.

“Moral of the story: Don’t engage in sideshow activity and don’t run from the police,” CHP wrote in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol Stockton.