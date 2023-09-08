(FOX40.COM) — Delta College opened a new outdoor exercise facility on Friday and is free and open to the public.

The facility, called the Fitness Court, has seven different stations where users can do body weight workouts such as pull-ups and push-ups. Officials said the facility was built with people aged 14 and over and all fitness levels in mind.

The exercise facility, which is considered “the first of its kind in Stockton,” is located on the southeast area of the campus near Atherton Auditorium.

The Fitness Court is part of an initiative by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC), which aims to build and fund similar facilities for communities across the country.

“Delta College sees fitness and wellness as a major priority, and strongly supports the efforts of National Fitness Campaign,” said in a statement by Delta College superintendent/president Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson. “We are proud to support this program and join hundreds of leading organizations nationwide prioritizing prevention and community fitness.”

According to a news release, officials from Delta College said the project was funded with a $30,000 grant from the NFC. Additional funding came from Delta’s Strong Workforce Program and the college’s Black Faculty Task Force.