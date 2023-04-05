(KTXL) — One man is dead and another was treated in an area hospital in Stockton on Tuesday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 9:01 p.m., officers arrived in the 4400 block of Calandria Street for reports of a shooting in the area.

A single male victim was found shot and was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Homicide detectives later learned that a second man had self transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing and no motive or suspect information has been established at this time.